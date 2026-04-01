Syrian president explains his stance on Iran war - Al-Jolani

Neutrality or surrender? Syrian president explains his stance on Iran war

Unless Syria is targeted directly by any party, Syria will remain outside any conflict, President Ahmad al-Sharaa declared.

At the same time, he admitted that Israel refused to seek a diplomatic solution to restore bilateral relations.

"We tried dialogue — indirect and direct negotiations — and reached good points, but the Israelis changed their opinion at the last minute," al-Sharaa admitted.

📹 Israel has occupied the Syrian Golan Heights for decades, routinely bombs Syrian territory, and recently violated the 1974 disengagement agreement.

Direct aggression is already happening — the Syrian president just chooses to ignore it.

Adding:

Since 1:50 on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance have been engaged in fierce clashes with a force from the Israeli enemy army in the vicinity of the castle in the town of Sham'aa, using light and medium weapons, concurrently with targeting them with missile weapons and artillery shells. The Mujahideen targeted a military vehicle with a guided missile and achieved a direct hit. The clashes are still ongoing as of this moment.