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300 American instructors trained more than 900 soldiers of the neo-Nazi Azov battalion
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113 views • April 06, 2022
Telegram - INVACCINABLE. | ”In this video, Madame Bonnel explained that 300 American instructors trained more than 900 soldiers of the neo-Nazi Azov battalion.
Is that "the free world"?!” | ”Dans cette vidéo, Madame Bonnel expliquait que 300 instructeurs américains entraînèrent plus de 900 soldats du bataillon neonazi Azov.
C’est ça « le monde libre » ?!”
Is that "the free world"?!” | ”Dans cette vidéo, Madame Bonnel expliquait que 300 instructeurs américains entraînèrent plus de 900 soldats du bataillon neonazi Azov.
C’est ça « le monde libre » ?!”
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