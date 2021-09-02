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The Day Democracy Died in Federal Australian Parliament _ Voted In Vax Passports.
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40 views • September 02, 2021
Let history record that on 2nd September 2021, both the Liberal and Labor parties voted in favour of Domestic Covid Vaccine Passports in the Australian Federal Parliament.
Only the Member for Dawson, George Christensen cross the Floor to vote for Craig Kelly, Leader of the United Australia Party.
The United Australia Party stands alone in supporting protecting Australian's FREEDOM.
Only the Member for Dawson, George Christensen cross the Floor to vote for Craig Kelly, Leader of the United Australia Party.
The United Australia Party stands alone in supporting protecting Australian's FREEDOM.
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