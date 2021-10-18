Training Video 3B - Treating acute and chronic disease with MMS1

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Download the Complete Training Guide: https://bit.ly/GetUniversalAntidoteTrainingGuide In TUA University training video 3B you will learn about Protocol 1000 and 1000+. These are the core protocols from Jim Humble's book titled MMS Health Recovery Guide Book. Helpful spreadsheets mentioned by Brian: https://bit.ly/CLO2-DIY-Spreadsheets-download This is video #3B of the 8 part series Join TUA Telegram Channel: https://t.me/theuniversalantidote