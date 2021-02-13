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This HEALTY STEW is Awesome When it's Warm! | HOW TO MAKE Yellow PEA Amaranth STEW!
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113 views • February 13, 2021
Welcome back! In today's video Jenny will be showing you how to make yellow spilt peas amaranth soup! This soup is so delicious, so make sure to watch it!
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↪ Link to see the full amount of ingredient for this recipe:
https://berkeleychefs.com/spilt-pea-and-amaranth-stew
↪ Join the Berkeley chefs mailing list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
↪ Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
↪ See the top 10 recipes: https://berkeleychefs.com/10bestrecipes
⭐ Get the Elisha B. mug: https://berkeleychefs.com/elishabmug
⭐ Check us out on Rumble: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
↪ Link to see the full amount of ingredient for this recipe:
https://berkeleychefs.com/spilt-pea-and-amaranth-stew
↪ Join the Berkeley chefs mailing list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
↪ Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
↪ See the top 10 recipes: https://berkeleychefs.com/10bestrecipes
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