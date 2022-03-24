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Building Heart Bridges | Live By Heart Today #86
Retro Earth Studio
Retro Earth Studio
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Dawn Spiegelberg and Dr. Walter Willies have a heart to heart about building bridges of communication as we continue our Pilgrimage.

Dawn and Dr. Willies share about: healing deep emotions; the science between Heart connections; the truth behind pain; avoiding and numbing the pain; creating a ties that binds by building a bridge with our self first; crossing the chasm of loss; carrying responsibility; making oaths, vows and agreements; burning bridges; building trust and integrity.

Dr. Walter Willies is a Professor that transitioned from English, Psychology and Religious Studies into Homeopathic medicine and practices. Learn more about Dr. Willies: https://www.WatermanHomeopathy.com

This is the sixth show in our Season 7 series: Pilgrimage. Each show is a self-contained mini-course that progressively compounds over each season to support an overall topic of well-being.

Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg, a Medical Intuitive and Coherence Coach and produced by Retro Earth Studio.

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You can support our show by visiting our Sponsors:

Dawn Spiegelberg - https://www.DawnSpiegelberg.com

Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com

Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com

Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com

We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com

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For More Info about Live By Heart Today- https://www.LiveByHeartToday.com
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