© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Building Heart Bridges | Live By Heart Today #86
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • March 24, 2022
Dawn Spiegelberg and Dr. Walter Willies have a heart to heart about building bridges of communication as we continue our Pilgrimage.
Dawn and Dr. Willies share about: healing deep emotions; the science between Heart connections; the truth behind pain; avoiding and numbing the pain; creating a ties that binds by building a bridge with our self first; crossing the chasm of loss; carrying responsibility; making oaths, vows and agreements; burning bridges; building trust and integrity.
Dr. Walter Willies is a Professor that transitioned from English, Psychology and Religious Studies into Homeopathic medicine and practices. Learn more about Dr. Willies: https://www.WatermanHomeopathy.com
This is the sixth show in our Season 7 series: Pilgrimage. Each show is a self-contained mini-course that progressively compounds over each season to support an overall topic of well-being.
Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg, a Medical Intuitive and Coherence Coach and produced by Retro Earth Studio.
= = = = = = = = = = =
You can support our show by visiting our Sponsors:
Dawn Spiegelberg - https://www.DawnSpiegelberg.com
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
= = = = = = = = = = =
For More Info about Live By Heart Today- https://www.LiveByHeartToday.com
Dawn and Dr. Willies share about: healing deep emotions; the science between Heart connections; the truth behind pain; avoiding and numbing the pain; creating a ties that binds by building a bridge with our self first; crossing the chasm of loss; carrying responsibility; making oaths, vows and agreements; burning bridges; building trust and integrity.
Dr. Walter Willies is a Professor that transitioned from English, Psychology and Religious Studies into Homeopathic medicine and practices. Learn more about Dr. Willies: https://www.WatermanHomeopathy.com
This is the sixth show in our Season 7 series: Pilgrimage. Each show is a self-contained mini-course that progressively compounds over each season to support an overall topic of well-being.
Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg, a Medical Intuitive and Coherence Coach and produced by Retro Earth Studio.
= = = = = = = = = = =
You can support our show by visiting our Sponsors:
Dawn Spiegelberg - https://www.DawnSpiegelberg.com
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
= = = = = = = = = = =
For More Info about Live By Heart Today- https://www.LiveByHeartToday.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.