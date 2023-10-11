Cat Neligan: Mars in Scorpio • ALL SIGNS HOROSCOPES

this week mars will ingress to the sign of scorpio
00:00 - Transit overview
08:40 - tarot
17:58 - scorpio
18:29 - sagittarius
19:08 - capricorn
19:45 - aquarius
20:14 - pisces
20:45 - aries
21:15 - taurus
21:57 - gemini
22:45 - cancer
23:31 - leo
24:15 - virgo
25:08 - libra
