BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Don’t Move To El Salvador Until You Watch This | 15 Months in El Salvador
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
58 views • 23 hours ago

📍Location: El Salvador 🇸🇻

 💵Currency: USD

 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦Family: 5 (Canadian expat family)

 🗓️Timeline: 15 months living full-time in El Salvador


🧠 INTRO:

 Don’t move to El Salvador until you watch this! After 15 months of living here full-time, our Canadian family has learned what life is really like beyond the headlines — from cost of living shocks to navigating bureaucracy and learning what true freedom feels like.

If you’ve been dreaming about moving to El Salvador for safety, Bitcoin, or a fresh start — this is your wake-up call. We break down the real cost of living, what “freedom” actually feels like day-to-day, and the sometimes frustrating but always rewarding process of building a new life here.


📊 KEY TAKEAWAYS:

The real cost of living in El Salvador (with our actual family budget)

Freedom & safety: how different it feels from Canada

Bureaucracy and immigration challenges (and how to handle them)

How to prepare for schooling, documentation, and everyday life

Honest tips for expats, families, and digital nomads considering the move


📍RELATED VIDEOS:

“We Got Residency in El Salvador! What It Really Took” - https://youtu.be/PwjrneZe-k0



“Putting Our Kids in Public School in El Salvador – Honest Review” https://youtu.be/vi1iaLho5Xc

“One Year in El Salvador – Full Cost Breakdown” https://youtu.be/tuYkJC0YjuE

🔍 RELATED KEYWORDS:

 move to el salvador, living in el salvador, el salvador cost of living, expat life el salvador, moving to el salvador from canada, bitcoin el salvador, is el salvador safe, el salvador residency process, canada to el salvador, el salvador bureaucracy, el salvador schools, el salvador family life, el salvador vs canada, living abroad el salvador, el salvador 2025, el salvador expat community, freedom in el salvador, el salvador crime rate, bukele el salvador reforms, living cheap in el salvador, retire in el salvador


🔥 TRENDING HASHTAGS:

 #ElSalvador #LivingInElSalvador #MoveToElSalvador #ExpatLife #CanadaToElSalvador #ElSalvadorCostOfLiving #BitcoinCountry #Bukele #ElSalvadorSafety #FreedomInElSalvador #ExpatTips #FamilyTravel #ElSalvadorVlog #ElSalvador2025



🙋‍♀️ About This Channel:

Welcome to the Hagenaars Family channel! We’re a Canadian family living full-time in El Salvador — exploring the real side of expat life, culture, and community. Our videos share the highs, lows, and lessons of starting over abroad.


✅ Calls to Action

📌 Like this video if you learned something

 📌 Subscribe for weekly El Salvador content

 📌 Comment: Is your country getting better… or worse?

 📌 Share this with someone afraid of the headlines

📧 Join our Expat AMA Group:

 Email us at [email protected] with your WhatsApp number to join our private group of expats and locals sharing insights about living in El Salvador.

🔗 Join Our Monday Night Call! (7 PM El Salvador Time)

 Join our weekly Monday Night Call to discuss relocation and life in El Salvador

🕖 When: Mondays, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM (El Salvador Time)

 📲 Join our WhatsApp Group email us at [email protected]

 💻 Join the call: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw

See you there!

🔗 Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/featured?sub_confirmation=1

 ❤️ Like + Comment to support the channel and help others discover real stories about life in El Salvador.

✅ Social Media Links

📌 Website: www.hagenaars.com

 ✉️ Email: [email protected]

 📘 Facebook: facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars

 🐦 Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

 📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars

 📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily

 📲 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

 ☀️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily


Keywords
el salvador bitcoinliving in el salvadorlife in el salvadorexpat tips el salvadorel salvador cost of livingel salvador travel vlogel salvador daily lifehow to move to el salvadorel salvador residencyel salvador schoolsel salvador public schoolretire in el salvadorel salvador 2025is el salvador safeel salvador immigrationbukele el salvadorliving abroad el salvadorel salvador vs canadafreedom in el salvadorexpat family lifereal life in el salvadorcost of living in el salvador 2025expat family el salvadorcanadian expats el salvadorlife abroad el salvador
Chapters

🕒 VIDEO TIMELINE:

00:00 – Introduction

02:09 – Cost of Living: Expectation vs Reality

08:17 – Freedom: Beyond the Headlines

10:29 – Bureaucracy: Immigration & Schooling Maze

17:33 – Reflecting on Our Journey

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump signs &#8220;Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act,&#8221; reversing school nutrition rules

Trump signs “Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act,” reversing school nutrition rules

Laura Harris
RFK Jr. accuses Germany of medical fascism over its unjust targeting of doctors

RFK Jr. accuses Germany of medical fascism over its unjust targeting of doctors

Ramon Tomey
A fractured system: Organ transplant crisis deepens amidst ethical scandals and logistical failures

A fractured system: Organ transplant crisis deepens amidst ethical scandals and logistical failures

Lance D Johnson
Digital purge: Meta deletes 550,000 accounts as Australia&#8217;s social media ID law reshapes the internet

Digital purge: Meta deletes 550,000 accounts as Australia’s social media ID law reshapes the internet

Jacob Thomas
Expanded school-based tobacco use prevention program linked to lower youth smoking and vaping in California

Expanded school-based tobacco use prevention program linked to lower youth smoking and vaping in California

Laura Harris
New research confirms alcohol&#8217;s broader, deeper cancer threat

New research confirms alcohol’s broader, deeper cancer threat

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy