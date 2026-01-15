Don’t Move To El Salvador Until You Watch This | 15 Months in El Salvador

📍Location: El Salvador 🇸🇻

💵Currency: USD

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦Family: 5 (Canadian expat family)

🗓️Timeline: 15 months living full-time in El Salvador





🧠 INTRO:

Don’t move to El Salvador until you watch this! After 15 months of living here full-time, our Canadian family has learned what life is really like beyond the headlines — from cost of living shocks to navigating bureaucracy and learning what true freedom feels like.

If you’ve been dreaming about moving to El Salvador for safety, Bitcoin, or a fresh start — this is your wake-up call. We break down the real cost of living, what “freedom” actually feels like day-to-day, and the sometimes frustrating but always rewarding process of building a new life here.





📊 KEY TAKEAWAYS:

The real cost of living in El Salvador (with our actual family budget)

Freedom & safety: how different it feels from Canada

Bureaucracy and immigration challenges (and how to handle them)

How to prepare for schooling, documentation, and everyday life

Honest tips for expats, families, and digital nomads considering the move





📍RELATED VIDEOS:

“We Got Residency in El Salvador! What It Really Took” - https://youtu.be/PwjrneZe-k0









“Putting Our Kids in Public School in El Salvador – Honest Review” https://youtu.be/vi1iaLho5Xc

“One Year in El Salvador – Full Cost Breakdown” https://youtu.be/tuYkJC0YjuE

🔍 RELATED KEYWORDS:

move to el salvador, living in el salvador, el salvador cost of living, expat life el salvador, moving to el salvador from canada, bitcoin el salvador, is el salvador safe, el salvador residency process, canada to el salvador, el salvador bureaucracy, el salvador schools, el salvador family life, el salvador vs canada, living abroad el salvador, el salvador 2025, el salvador expat community, freedom in el salvador, el salvador crime rate, bukele el salvador reforms, living cheap in el salvador, retire in el salvador





🔥 TRENDING HASHTAGS:

#ElSalvador #LivingInElSalvador #MoveToElSalvador #ExpatLife #CanadaToElSalvador #ElSalvadorCostOfLiving #BitcoinCountry #Bukele #ElSalvadorSafety #FreedomInElSalvador #ExpatTips #FamilyTravel #ElSalvadorVlog #ElSalvador2025









🙋‍♀️ About This Channel:

Welcome to the Hagenaars Family channel! We’re a Canadian family living full-time in El Salvador — exploring the real side of expat life, culture, and community. Our videos share the highs, lows, and lessons of starting over abroad.





✅ Calls to Action

📌 Like this video if you learned something

📌 Subscribe for weekly El Salvador content

📌 Comment: Is your country getting better… or worse?

📌 Share this with someone afraid of the headlines

📧 Join our Expat AMA Group:

Email us at [email protected] with your WhatsApp number to join our private group of expats and locals sharing insights about living in El Salvador.

🔗 Join Our Monday Night Call! (7 PM El Salvador Time)

Join our weekly Monday Night Call to discuss relocation and life in El Salvador

🕖 When: Mondays, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM (El Salvador Time)

📲 Join our WhatsApp Group email us at [email protected]

💻 Join the call: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw

See you there!

🔗 Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/featured?sub_confirmation=1

❤️ Like + Comment to support the channel and help others discover real stories about life in El Salvador.

✅ Social Media Links

📌 Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected]

📘 Facebook: facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars

🐦 Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars

📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily

📲 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

☀️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily



