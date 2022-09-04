China’s Unending Battle With COVID: Chengdu Under Lockdown Amid Spike in Cases

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https://gnews.org/post/p1gyecc83
09/03/2022 WION: China has yet again placed 21 million residents in Chengdu under lockdown as the country is seeing a rise in Covid cases. Employees in Chengdu have been asked to work from home and residents are urged to not leave the city unless needed