Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova called out Western media hypocrisy at SPIEF: outlets like the BBC show up for Russia's premier economic forum but refuse to cover Starobelsk.



"They don't care, they are not sincere. It's absolutely cynical."

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

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At SPIEF, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova publicly called out BBC correspondent Steve Rosenberg, asking why he shows up to SPIEF events and exhibitions, but could not make it to Starobelsk to cover Kiev's terrorist attacks.



Rosenberg subsequently promised to cover the attack in Yenakiyevo, where today a Ukrainian drone struck a civilian bus on the Moscow-Simferopol route, killing 7 people.



The BBC does not use the word "terrorist attack," claimed Rosenberg. Anywhere in the world. A 3 second search through the BBC's own website says otherwise.