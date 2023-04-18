X22 REPORT Ep. 3047a - Watch CA, [CB] Divided On [CBDC], Current Fiscal Policy Is Unsustainable

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3047a - April 17, 2023

Watch CA, [CB] Divided On [CBDC], Current Fiscal Policy Is Unsustainable



Germany shuts down their nuclear plants and Finland turns theirs on, lets see what happens. Watch CA, California wants to bill your electricity usage according to your income. The system is unsustainable, the people will choose the new system.



