Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
KARL MARX AND MARXISMS with COREY MILLER, Ph.D.
19 views
channel image
Faith and Culture Show
Published Yesterday |

Episode 11: Revisited

What is Marxism and where does it ultimately lead? Is it compatible with the Christian message? This is the first of a 5-part series with President of Ratio Christi as we discuss some of the basics about Marxism and Communism. How will you engage a culture that is unaware of the true meaning of these current movements in the United States unless you understand them yourself?________________________________________________________

_________________________________________________________


Gates Meme: Bill Garrison


Intro Music:

Artlist.io: Imposters by Charlie - Ryan and Olympus Storm


______________________________________________________

Check out Dr. Miller’s Publications:

https://ratiochristi.org/people/corey-miller/

Check out Ration Christi Campus Ministry:

https://www.ratiochristi.org

************************************************************************

Living Into The Truth Ministries Information:

You can find Faith and Culture on these social media platforms:

Website: http://www.livingintothetruth.org

Video Channel:

Rumble: KCMinistries
Bitchute: FaithandCulture

Social Media:

Spreely: http://spreely.com/FaithandCulture
Gettr: @LITT_Ministries

Telegram: @LITT_Ministries

Instagram: @littministries

TRUTH: @LITT_Ministries

Donations: https://www.livingintothetruth.org/shop

Partners:

Protect yourself and your family from harmful radiation:

Redemption Shield - https://redemptionshield.com?sca_ref=2774009.SXeXz2S89M

PRAYER:

Join my YouTube prayer channel – “Be Still”

https://www.youtube.com/@bestill_Mark4.39 

*****************************************************************

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. KCM, LLC is making such material available in an efforts to educate viewers for a better understanding of religious freedom and related issues, political and human rights issues, criminal justice, economic, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. It is to our understanding that this represents a fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Law. In accordance with the Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material in this video is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/more-info.html . Any use of copyrighted material from or in this video that goes beyond fair use must be obtained from the copyright owner.

Keywords
politicsreligionmarxism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket