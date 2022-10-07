Prophetic Dream 2012-03-07 Endtime and "rapture" Part 3 of 3

Part three of three old dreams that speaks about the end time and the hint of the rapture.This one is from 2012-03-07 at 4:57am





Whether you name it harpazo, raptura, snatching away or whatever...

I use the common term rapture and don't discuss about theology on that.





2012 I was wondering already, could it be this year?

But since everything changed in this world (since 2020) and will surely never the same as it used to be (like in old days) I would say, this part of the dream is fulfilled - the question is open, what will come next?





Interpretation is up to you

Some of my thoughts about it I share in the video





No scriptures included for this dream – you can look up for yourself or ask the Holy Spirit to give it to you.





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/dream-2012-03-07-endtime-and-rapture-part-3-of-3/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski

Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/d4718b53-2ef8-4168-b74f-da9916694081

Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/03b7de98-abbf-430a-bd14-ca0985f1de04





