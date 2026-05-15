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AUTISM RESEARCHER EXTRADITED TO FACE CHARGES
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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Poul Thorsen, a Danish researcher tied to multiple CDC-funded autism studies, has been extradited to the United States to face charges alleging he stole over $1 million in research grant money. His indictment raises fresh questions about the integrity of the science used to dismiss vaccine-autism concerns for over two decades.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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