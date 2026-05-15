AUTISM RESEARCHER EXTRADITED TO FACE CHARGES

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Poul Thorsen, a Danish researcher tied to multiple CDC-funded autism studies, has been extradited to the United States to face charges alleging he stole over $1 million in research grant money. His indictment raises fresh questions about the integrity of the science used to dismiss vaccine-autism concerns for over two decades.