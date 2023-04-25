Isaiah 62 Fast for Israel with Mike Bickle

The nation of Israel is once again finding itself in defining days.





In March, Israel’s president warned of civil war as Netanyahu rejected a compromise on some major judicial reforms the government has been working to implement. There is a clear divide across the nation, and thousands on both sides of the issue have launched protests.





At the same time, Iran is expected to have nuclear arms by this spring — possibly forcing Israel to make a pre-emptive strike.





Without knowing any of this in advance, Mike Bickle, founder of the International House of Prayer in Kansas City, and his leadership team launched a 21-day fast for Israel. They are calling it the Isaiah 62 Fast, and it will take place from May 7th - 28th, 2023. Their goal was to mobilize a minimum of 1 million intercessors through the fast. As of the filming of this show, a million have already signed up.





Mike joins us to discuss the situation in Israel, their initiative, the incredible momentum it is gaining globally and how you can participate.





