The Vox Report: NWO Tyrannical Cop Terminated with Meat Cleaver [Parental Advisory 18+]

The Vox Report: NWO Tyrannical Cop Terminated with Meat Cleaver

1st published: 18OCT2021



THE VOX REPORT: MAN KILLS PIG WITH MEAT CLEAVER... COOL



I will bet a 1000 dollars on the challenge that if you played this video to 100 randomly selected people in Australia (or most anywhere else for that matter) and asked the question is this cool or really really bad, that most people would say COOL!



Dear pigs YOU HAVE CREATED YOUR OWN PUBLIC RELATIONS PROBLEM BY MINDLESSLY DOING WHAT THE JEWISH BIOTERRORISTS WHO CONTROL EVERY THING YOU DO FOR THEIR OWN BENEFIT AND YOU ARE TOO STUPID TO EVEN KNOW WHO IS BEHIND THIS COVID DISMANTLING OF OUR SOCIETIES.



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