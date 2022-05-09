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HEALING WITH DR DANIELS PODCAST - THE ART OF THE DOUBLE CROSS (ARCHIVED RADIO SHOW 03.07.17)
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149 views • May 09, 2022
The show's title is: The Art of the Double Cross
Big Business thought they could spy on you through your health records. Dr Daniels reveals how they were double crossed. Big Business shot themselves in the foot and corrupted their own data. This small glitch may save your privacy but ruin your life. Tune in Think Happens
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Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Big Business thought they could spy on you through your health records. Dr Daniels reveals how they were double crossed. Big Business shot themselves in the foot and corrupted their own data. This small glitch may save your privacy but ruin your life. Tune in Think Happens
5% OFF VITALITY CAPSULES: http://vitalitycycles.refr.cc/jeannam
NEW WEBSITE as of 8/2021: https://vitalitycycles.com/
TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE; Never Call 911 Again! - https://vitalitycycles.com/products/1581861
FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Report: https://vitalitycycles.com/collections/the-candida-cleaner-report
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
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