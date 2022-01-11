Gemma O'Doherty w/ Prof. Mattias Desmet on Taking Down Totalitarianism

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(Jan 10, 2022) Mattias Desmet is the famous professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University in Belgium who really started the entire conversation about 'mass formation' taking place during the COVID plandemic. In this encouraging interview he claims that the current global totalitarianism we are witnessing will quickly collapse. The host Gemma O'Doherty is an award-winning journalist and activist in Ireland.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2NfibY0YIH76/