Renaissance or Ruin? Gerald Celente on the Coming War, Dollar Collapse, and Cultural Revival

- Decentralized TV Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)
- Discussion on American Culture and Renaissance (3:12)
- Financial Decentralization and Global Financial Agendas (8:57)
- Gold, Silver, and Cryptocurrency (18:34)
- Geopolitical Tensions and the Ukraine War (25:56)
- The Role of the British Empire and the Future of War (38:58)
- The Importance of Financial Planning and Asset Protection (43:33)
- The Role of Media and Independent Journalism (43:49)
- The Future of Technology and AI (44:10)
- The Role of Personal Preparedness and Resilience (44:23)
- Discussion on Economic Precautions and Crypto Investment (44:44)
- Light-Hearted Segment and Show Appreciation (51:08)
- Promotion of Health Ranger Store Products (1:25:08)