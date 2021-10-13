Sooner or later Government cannot hide Vanished vaccinated people anymore

Why many workers quit and get fired from the job and employers for lacking the employees in the US ?

Many of them get fired or quit their job to avoid venom bites mandatory from their employers, and also many of them cannot work because the sickness, in disability and die from venom bites-v@666!n3 injury. (the death toll is climbing up worse in winter months-dark winter as satanists globalists do not hide it anymore thru their puppets speeches like Pretended president Joe Biden, Australian prime minster , Prince Charles etc etc

Sooner or later the satanist government globalist cannot hide it anymore why so many people disappeared from the planet of earth ! That's why they are pushing harder for venom bites mandatory before more sheeople wake up.

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines pilots and other employees protest for vaccine mandate and walk out from the job , many of them , good time to protest and raising against the government, do not comply