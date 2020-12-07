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The Flat Earth Controversy - Our "Official" Statement
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226 views • December 07, 2020
The flat earth controversy is not a non-issue. We see it being a distraction and a significant diversion for many who would otherwise get far more benefit from the special opportunities we have before us. That's why we made this official statement video.
We have a request. If you see anyone leave a comment on one of our videos asking where we stand on the flat earth controversy, please help us out. Reply to it with a link to this video.
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
The "Transit of Venus" playlist
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=3255afbe-1cc4-425b-8183-64066781b33c&;index=1
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
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The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
We have a request. If you see anyone leave a comment on one of our videos asking where we stand on the flat earth controversy, please help us out. Reply to it with a link to this video.
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
The "Transit of Venus" playlist
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=3255afbe-1cc4-425b-8183-64066781b33c&;index=1
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
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