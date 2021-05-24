Hope Our Jewish Friends Not to Forfeit Their Future and Life When Making Money With the CCP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In the May 20, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo said that many Jewish people who made a big fortune in communist China supported the CCP and worshiped Mao Zedong, one of the most ruthless dictators in the 20th century. He kindly reminded Jewish people that it was the CCP that supported Palestine and encouraged them to kill more Jews, so it would be very absurd for them not want to find out the truth about the CCP virus.