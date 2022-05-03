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Cameras in Classrooms - Teachers are not a protected class!
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30 views • May 03, 2022
Kennett Square PA School Board votes unanimously for all blue graduation gowns, eliminating the traditional white gowns for girls. Schools should not advocate or condemn my child's sexuality or gender; get out of my child's personal life. Cameras in Classrooms - the answer to crazy school boards & teachers.
1:20 Kennett Square High Gender Debate
10:45 Accepting everything
14:40 Schools stay out of my child's bedroom
17:25 Divide the People
19:25 Teachers
22:00 Tyranny is allowed
26:00 Kennett Square School Board.
28:30 Oxford Score Reporting - Illegals
36:20 American schools suck
40:30 Preying on our children
43:30 CAMERAS IN CLASSROOMS
1:20 Kennett Square High Gender Debate
10:45 Accepting everything
14:40 Schools stay out of my child's bedroom
17:25 Divide the People
19:25 Teachers
22:00 Tyranny is allowed
26:00 Kennett Square School Board.
28:30 Oxford Score Reporting - Illegals
36:20 American schools suck
40:30 Preying on our children
43:30 CAMERAS IN CLASSROOMS
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