Contact Me - ❤️ https://bit.ly/46PLNw5 ❤️.

My Substack - ✍️ https://bit.ly/45428vu ✍️

.

My Twitter - 🐤 https://bit.ly/43HyOdm 🐤

.

Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Dr Michael Gaeta is joining us.

.

Dr Michael Gaeta is the founder of the Gaeta Institute for Wholistic Health Education. The purpose of the institute is to upgrade the patient care and practice success of natural health professionals, in order to co-create a world of resilient, vital people who choose a lifestyle of nature first, drugs last.

.

Dr Michael Gaeta is a dietician-nutritionist, herbalist and acupuncturist with 33 years clinical experience in Chinese and functional medicine. He has trained 20,000 practitioners over the last 29 years, including a certification program and several online courses in natural functional medicine. Dr Gaeta is also a pianist, and is active in promoting health choice and informed consent. Learn more about Dr Michael Gaeta at MichaelGaeta.com

.

Please welcome Dr Michael Gaeta to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.

.

🔥- Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom, Leave A Comment, Send Us a Message, Donate To Our Movement, Support Our Shows And Follow Us On All Audio, Video & Social Platforms At:

❤️ - https://bit.ly/46PLNw5 - ❤️

.

#Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Holistic #Nutrition #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast

.

Dr Michael Gaeta, Nature First, Drugs Last, Gaeta Institute, Covid, Virus, Vaccine, Pandemic, Mask, Mandate, Lockdown, Natural, Health, Holistic, Nutrition, Movement, Mindset, Minerals, Health Freedom, Medical Freedom, Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Podcast