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Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has published footage of air strikes by helicopters of the army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces. 031522
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40 views • March 15, 2022
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has published footage of air strikes by helicopters of the army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces.
Attack helicopters Ka-52 destroy the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including 122-mm self-propelled guns 2S1 "Gvozdika".
Attack helicopters Ka-52 destroy the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including 122-mm self-propelled guns 2S1 "Gvozdika".
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