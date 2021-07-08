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ΠΑΙΖΟΥΝ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΖΩΗ ΤΩΝ ΑΘΡΩΠΩΝ.... 💥 ΕΠΙΣΤΟΛΗ ΠΑΡΕΜΒΑΣΗ ΓΕΡΟΝΤΟΣ ΕΥΘΥΜΙΟΥ ΓΙΑ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ, ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ, ΕΠΙΣΚΟΠΟΥΣ ΚΑΙ ΔΙΧΑΣΜΟ...
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131 views • July 08, 2021
Καθοριστική παρέμβαση στο μεγάλο μπέρδεμα της εποχής και τον διχασμό που απειλείται, πραγματοποιεί με ενωτική επιστολή του από το Άγιον Όρος ο φημισμένος Γέροντας Ευθύμιος της Καψάλας, ο λεγόμενος "διάδοχος του Αγίου Παΐσίου", του οποίου υπήρξε μαθητής, βάζοντας όλους και όλα στην θέση τους!
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