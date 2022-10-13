Generals McInerney & Vallely: Military Medical Martial Law Summit: The Weaponization of Public Health

For all those who say,

“I was just following orders.”

“It’s an important point, you are absolutely right. That was the holdings and the findings from those tribunals, which by the way has come to form international, criminal law. You’re absolutely right. Just following orders is not an excuse, or a defense, at all. And I would also suggest, to you sir, that there is no escaping capital punishment, if that’s what the tribunal hands down. Irrespective of where you live, or what country you live in, and whose laws apply. It is universal jurisdiction and it is universal execution of the orders of the court.





So, yes sir, I would agree with you that all the officers wearing uniforms today, National Guard on up, frankly from dog catcher on up should keep this in mind because it is universally applicable.”













