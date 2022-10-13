Generals McInerney & Vallely: Military Medical Martial Law Summit: The Weaponization of Public Health

For all those who say,
“I was just following orders.”
“It’s an important point, you are absolutely right. That was the holdings and the findings from those tribunals, which by the way has come to form international, criminal law. You’re absolutely right. Just following orders is not an excuse, or a defense, at all. And I would also suggest, to you sir, that there is no escaping capital punishment, if that’s what the tribunal hands down. Irrespective of where you live, or what country you live in, and whose laws apply. It is universal jurisdiction and it is universal execution of the orders of the court.
So, yes sir, I would agree with you that all the officers wearing uniforms today, National Guard on up, frankly from dog catcher on up should keep this in mind because it is universally applicable.”
StewPeters.com
th16:46
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.