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Freedom Land
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71 views • February 14, 2022
This is a slide show of most of our 'snaps' from "Convoy to Canberra" and camping there at EPIC Camp Freedom. They do not include pictures of the massive turnout on Saturday 12 February when Canberra increased its population by an estimated 2 million people. But they are still useful images of events experienced during the two weeks prior to this massive historical event. The background music is newly composed and played by my brother Phil Ackland, titled "Freedom Land", in 422.8 Hz for a physical and spiritual healing. Enjoy.
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