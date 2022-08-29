KATIE HOBBS ELECTED OR SELECTED IN 2018

AZ Secretary of State (SoS)

These audits were completed over 1 year ago. Go to the 2018 AZ Election Wikipedia page.

I used those "Certified" Vote Counts.





For this audit, I applied the

-125(.80)/+120(1.20) Algorithm.





Steve Gaynor's vote count was Tabulated on the Negative, ➖ Side (-125).

Katie Hobbs vote count was Tabulated on the Positive, ➕ Side (+120) of the Algorithm.





RT= Real Total (Actual Vote Count)

FT= Fake Total (Certified Vote Count)









2018 AZ SoS Election Certified Totals.

(D) Hobbs 1,176,384

(R) Gaynor 1,156,132

Fake Total = 2,332,516

Hobbs Fake Margin 20,252.









Algorithm Equations.

GAYNOR 1,445,165 Tabulated at -125(.80)=

1,156,132. A Reduction of 289,033 votes.





HOBBS 980,320 Tabulated at +120(1.20)=

1,176,384. A Increase of 196,064 votes.





Real Total =2,425,485.

RT-FT, 2,425,485 - 2,332,516=92,969. The Algorithm Imbalance.





GAYNOR (-125) Reduction - HOBBS (+120) Increase.

(G) 289,033 - (H) 196,064=92,969. The Algorithm Imbalance.





(G) 289,033 + (H) 196,064=485,097.

This is The Total Vote Swing created by the Algorithm.





GAYNOR Real Margin + HOBBS FAKE Margin.

(G) 464,845 + (H) 20,252= 485,097. The Total Vote Swing.









After Audit.

Actual Vote Count

2018 AZ SoS ELECTION

(R) GAYNOR 1,445,165

(D) HOBBS 980,320

Real Total = 2,425,485.

GAYNOR MARGIN 464,845.