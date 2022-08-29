KATIE HOBBS ELECTED OR SELECTED IN 2018

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AZ Secretary of State (SoS)
These audits were completed over 1 year ago. Go to the 2018 AZ Election Wikipedia page.
I used those "Certified" Vote Counts.
For this audit, I applied the
-125(.80)/+120(1.20) Algorithm.
Steve Gaynor's vote count was Tabulated on the Negative, ➖ Side (-125).
Katie Hobbs vote count was Tabulated on the Positive, ➕ Side (+120) of the Algorithm.
RT= Real Total (Actual Vote Count)
FT= Fake Total (Certified Vote Count)
2018 AZ SoS Election Certified Totals.
(D) Hobbs 1,176,384
(R) Gaynor 1,156,132
Fake Total = 2,332,516
Hobbs Fake Margin 20,252.
Algorithm Equations.
GAYNOR 1,445,165 Tabulated at -125(.80)=
1,156,132. A Reduction of 289,033 votes.
HOBBS 980,320 Tabulated at +120(1.20)=
1,176,384. A Increase of 196,064 votes.
Real Total =2,425,485.
RT-FT, 2,425,485 - 2,332,516=92,969. The Algorithm Imbalance.
GAYNOR (-125) Reduction - HOBBS (+120) Increase.
(G) 289,033 - (H) 196,064=92,969. The Algorithm Imbalance.
(G) 289,033 + (H) 196,064=485,097.
This is The Total Vote Swing created by the Algorithm.
GAYNOR Real Margin + HOBBS FAKE Margin.
(G) 464,845 + (H) 20,252= 485,097. The Total Vote Swing.
After Audit.
Actual Vote Count
2018 AZ SoS ELECTION
(R) GAYNOR 1,445,165
(D) HOBBS 980,320
Real Total = 2,425,485.
GAYNOR MARGIN 464,845.