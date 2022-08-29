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KATIE HOBBS ELECTED OR SELECTED IN 2018
Chris Shouse
Chris Shouse
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23 views • August 29, 2022

 AZ Secretary of State (SoS)

            These audits were completed over 1 year ago. Go to the 2018 AZ Election Wikipedia page.

            I used those "Certified" Vote Counts.


             For this audit, I applied the

           -125(.80)/+120(1.20) Algorithm.


            Steve Gaynor's vote count was Tabulated on the Negative, ➖ Side (-125).

            Katie Hobbs vote count was Tabulated on the Positive, ➕ Side (+120) of the Algorithm.


              RT= Real Total (Actual Vote Count)

             FT= Fake Total (Certified Vote Count)



               2018 AZ SoS Election Certified Totals.

              (D) Hobbs 1,176,384

              (R) Gaynor 1,156,132

              Fake Total = 2,332,516

            Hobbs Fake Margin 20,252.



             Algorithm Equations.

            GAYNOR 1,445,165 Tabulated at -125(.80)=

           1,156,132. A Reduction of 289,033 votes.


             HOBBS 980,320 Tabulated at +120(1.20)=

             1,176,384. A Increase of 196,064 votes.


             Real Total =2,425,485.

            RT-FT, 2,425,485 - 2,332,516=92,969. The Algorithm Imbalance.


            GAYNOR (-125) Reduction - HOBBS (+120) Increase.

          (G) 289,033 - (H) 196,064=92,969. The Algorithm Imbalance.


           (G) 289,033 + (H) 196,064=485,097.

           This is The Total Vote Swing created by the Algorithm.


           GAYNOR Real Margin + HOBBS FAKE Margin.

          (G) 464,845 + (H) 20,252= 485,097. The Total Vote Swing.



                        After Audit.

                       Actual Vote Count

                      2018 AZ SoS ELECTION

                     (R) GAYNOR 1,445,165

                    (D) HOBBS 980,320

                    Real Total = 2,425,485.

                   GAYNOR MARGIN 464,845.

Keywords
treason2020elections2018
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