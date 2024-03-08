Father of Family loses his life after defending woman from AB#SER

A man was spending his day along with his family, when his daughters heard a woman fighting and shouting to stop his abuser.
The two daughters seemed to call his dad and told him to please defend the beaten woman.
Dad didn't hesitated and told the abuser to stop beating the woman and fight him like a man if he wanted to...
After a bit of personal confrontation, now between the two men. The man with the cap 🧢 probably shit his pants and decided it was time to pull out a fire gun and shot the innocent Father of the family.
