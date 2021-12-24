Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast – What Would Thomas Paine Think? BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.05.15)

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Thomas Paine is often referred as the father of the American Republic. He wrote the book called "Common Sense". Dr Daniels examines the present health care system and its impact on our lives in the context of Mr Paine's writings. Tune in. Think Happens!
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