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In a World of Clowns the Madman is King | The Crowhouse
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174 views • May 05, 2022
Victoria’s Covid outbreak: is the variant in Melbourne spreading more quickly?
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/may/29/victorias-covid-outbreak-is-the-variant-in-melbourne-spreading-more-quickly

Sudden rise of unvaccinated children with liver damage, were breastfed (by fully vaccinated mothers)
https://theirishsentinel.com/2022/05/01/sudden-rise-of-unvaccinated-children-with-liver-damage-were-breastfed-by-fully-vaccinated-mothers/

Australia goes woke: The word that's now BANNED as part of new 'respect at work' training - despite it being 'as Aussie as you can get'
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10771481/NSW-government-ministers-told-not-use-word-mate-woke-inclusion-training-seminar.html

Victoria’s vaccine mandate forces exit of more than 2,500 teachers
https://www.news.com.au/national/victoria/news/victorias-vaccine-mandate-forces-exit-of-more-than-2500-teachers/news-story/609784944e2fea6676622a4ab620e814?utm_campaign=EditorialSB&;utm_source=news.com.au&utm_medium=Facebook&utm_content=SocialBakers

80% increase in Fuel, Food and goods up by 50% to 70%
https://twitter.com/risemelbourne/status/1520889525782052864

Chesapeake Fire responds to industrial fire at Perdue Farms facility
https://www.wtkr.com/news/chesapeake-fire-responds-to-industrial-fire-at-perdue-farms-facility

BioNTech SE
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1776985/000177698522000019/bntx-20211231.htm?fbclid=IwAR0gXC_H-CBwGCpsoWTbMLNSJdTvpMy6R_rPgTQMqTdPXfOOIiTVAUXai1o

Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights, draft opinion shows
https://www.politico.com/news/2022/05/02/supreme-court-abortion-draft-opinion-00029473

Weatherwar101 Website
https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/
Weatherwar101 YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ktpNzvxJo8PHD0bLl5K-Q

Crypto 101: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-crypto-vigilante-embed/61d5d4dff09e0/

Investing In Junior Mining Companies: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/61cf75a2baa87/

Jeff Berwick Special Stock Pick: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/6166decd93629/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

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Dash:
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Bitcoin Cash:
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Dogecoin:
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XRP:
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Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/C02GfpA7GtRj/
The Crowhouse
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