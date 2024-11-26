On November 24, 2024, drone footage of the battlefield showed the entry of a Russian armored column after artillery preparation and the operation of attack aircraft, carrying out a strategic storming, completely encircling Ukrainian troops taking up positions in the settlement of Ilyinka, located south of the city of Kurakhovo. The armor of the landing assault unit of the 33rd Motorized Rifle Division, using BMP-2M and T-72 "Supermangal" reinforced to combat drones, carried out a series of heavy shelling of the enemy's strategic points. The rapid advance of the armored column met with strong resistance, but the armored column held out well and without losses. The Ukrainian side was targeted unexpectedly from the north of the settlement along the Mokrye Yaly River, to their positions west of the settlement. Here, the Ukrainian troops were caught in a "fire trap", and quickly their defense collapsed due to the coordinated maneuver of the Russian assault units.

Then after the operation of the armored column, "Supermangal" was seen sending assault troops to enemy support positions, Ukrainian troops hiding in the ruins of buildings and underground dugouts. The scale of the soldiers' engineering work is impressive - the Armed Forces of Ukraine were unable to make any effort to delay the rapid Russian advance. The brave Russian assault troops, consisting of only a few men, quickly took the suspected points, went through the buildings one by one, where the Ukrainian troops might still be, and cleared them. Meanwhile, two other assault troops approached the Ukrainian trenches under enemy fire. However, in the end they managed to break through the enemy's defenses and quickly capture their important trenches. Then, Ilyinka was cleared efficiently on the same day, as the Ukrainians were unable to hold their positions.

On the same day, several Ukrainian sources reported that Russian troops had taken Ilyinka and Romanovka. Meanwhile, the battle continued for Yelizavetivka the next to the river, which was almost completely under Russian control, as reported by Russian military correspondents. Kiev's troops reportedly retreated to avoid encirclement, forcing the Ukrainian command to hastily withdraw the remaining units that managed to escape during the Russian armored assault, which advanced 2 kilometers from the north along the Mokrye Yaly River.

