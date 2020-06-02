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Bill Gates Antitrust Deposition - August 1998 - Demonstrates His Mindset
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37 views • June 02, 2020
During the interview Aug 1998, Bill Gates also admitted that his family has been extensively involved with “reproductive issues,” referencing his own prior adherence to the beliefs of eugenicist Thomas Robert Malthus, who believed that the world population needs to be controlled through reproductive restrictions
Bill Gates father was CEO of Planned Parenthood and mother Mary Gates, helped her son form a lucrative relationship with I.B.M., securing a contract with his fledgling company, Microsoft as she had influence with a bank.
2:21:46 That's one of best parts
08:59:00 Gold
Extract from https://www.conservapedia.com/Bill_Gates Experiments on African children
Gates’ 2002 MenAfriVac campaign in Sub-Saharan Africa resulted in 50 children being paralyzed with meningitis vaccinations. African leaders were disgusted with Gates as a result of his mad science. South African newspapers complained that Africans were used as “guinea pigs for the drug makers.” Professor Patrick Bond, who served as Nelson Mandela’s former Senior Economist, said Gates’ actions were “ruthless and immoral.”
The Gates Foundation killed 151 African infants by funding a phase 3 trial of an experimental malaria vaccine produced by Big Pharma giant GSK. The lethal experiment also resulted in serious health complications including seizures, paralysis, and convulsions in 1,048 of 5,949 children who received the shots.
Bill Gates father was CEO of Planned Parenthood and mother Mary Gates, helped her son form a lucrative relationship with I.B.M., securing a contract with his fledgling company, Microsoft as she had influence with a bank.
2:21:46 That's one of best parts
08:59:00 Gold
Extract from https://www.conservapedia.com/Bill_Gates Experiments on African children
Gates’ 2002 MenAfriVac campaign in Sub-Saharan Africa resulted in 50 children being paralyzed with meningitis vaccinations. African leaders were disgusted with Gates as a result of his mad science. South African newspapers complained that Africans were used as “guinea pigs for the drug makers.” Professor Patrick Bond, who served as Nelson Mandela’s former Senior Economist, said Gates’ actions were “ruthless and immoral.”
The Gates Foundation killed 151 African infants by funding a phase 3 trial of an experimental malaria vaccine produced by Big Pharma giant GSK. The lethal experiment also resulted in serious health complications including seizures, paralysis, and convulsions in 1,048 of 5,949 children who received the shots.
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