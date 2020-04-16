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COVID19 checkpoints targeting out-of-state residents & Judges want COVID19 Names give to the Police!?!
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94 views • April 16, 2020
Covid-19 checkpoints targeting out-of-state residents draw complaints and legal scrutiny as more State are jumping unto the Police State Train!! And Judges in States now want all Patients names who have the Coronavirus to be given order to the police!?
Keywords
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