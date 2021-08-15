© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
End of the Road: How Money Became Worthless | Gold | Financial Crisis | ENDEVR Documentary
Follow
1
Share
Report
122 views • August 15, 2021
End of the Road: How Money Became Worthless | Gold | Financial Crisis | ENDEVR Documentary
ENDEVR2,182,064 viewsDec 30, 2020
End of the Road: How Money Became Worthless | Gold | Financial Crisis | ENDEVR Documentary from 2012
In 2008 the world experienced one of the greatest financial turmoils in modern history. Markets around the world started crashing, stock prices plummeted, and major financial institutions, once thought to be invincible, started showing signs of collapse. Governments responded quickly, issuing massive bailouts and stimulus packages in an effort to keep the world economy afloat.
Although we’ve been told that these drastic measures prevented a total collapse of our system, a growing sense of unease fills the population. In the world of finance, indeed in all facets of modern life, cracks have started to appear. What lies ahead as a result of these bold money printing measures? Was the financial crisis solved, or were the problems merely kicked down the road?
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Subscribe ENDEVR for free: https://bit.ly/3e9YRRG
Join the club and become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/freedocumentary
Facebook: https://bit.ly/2QfRxbG
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/endevrdocs/
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
#FreeDocumentary #ENDEVR #EndOfTheRoad
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
ENDEVR explains the world we live in through high-class documentaries, special investigations, explainer videos and animations. We cover topics related to business, economics, geopolitics, social issues and everything in between that we think are interesting.
ENDEVR2,182,064 viewsDec 30, 2020
End of the Road: How Money Became Worthless | Gold | Financial Crisis | ENDEVR Documentary from 2012
In 2008 the world experienced one of the greatest financial turmoils in modern history. Markets around the world started crashing, stock prices plummeted, and major financial institutions, once thought to be invincible, started showing signs of collapse. Governments responded quickly, issuing massive bailouts and stimulus packages in an effort to keep the world economy afloat.
Although we’ve been told that these drastic measures prevented a total collapse of our system, a growing sense of unease fills the population. In the world of finance, indeed in all facets of modern life, cracks have started to appear. What lies ahead as a result of these bold money printing measures? Was the financial crisis solved, or were the problems merely kicked down the road?
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Subscribe ENDEVR for free: https://bit.ly/3e9YRRG
Join the club and become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/freedocumentary
Facebook: https://bit.ly/2QfRxbG
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/endevrdocs/
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
#FreeDocumentary #ENDEVR #EndOfTheRoad
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
ENDEVR explains the world we live in through high-class documentaries, special investigations, explainer videos and animations. We cover topics related to business, economics, geopolitics, social issues and everything in between that we think are interesting.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.