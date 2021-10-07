NBA STAR ANDREW WIGGINS: A HERO ACCUSED OF 'PLAYING A VICTIM'

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Andrew Wiggins of The Golden State Warriors was forced to make a decision that no one should ever be forced to make. He did not want the vaccine, but was cornered into taking. He's understandably concerned about what the shot may do to his body in the future.