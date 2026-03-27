"Every time the Epstein affair resurfaces, bombs go off somewhere in the world as a diversion" - French Senator Claude Malhuret addresses the Senate

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🔥🇺🇸 "A year ago I compared Trump's presidency to the court of Nero. I was wrong. It is the Court of Miracles."
French Senator Claude Malhuret addresses the Senate in a SCATHING (and hilarious) TIRADE.
He rightfully added: "Every time the Epstein affair resurfaces, bombs go off somewhere in the world as a diversion. Bomb more to earn more."