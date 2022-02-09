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The Real GoFundMe Story, Event 201 Told You, Pfizer Going Down & The Vaxx Is Giving You AIDS
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240 views • February 09, 2022
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
The real GoFundMe story, the deep state is wide and corrupt, connect the dots - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/02/07/the-truckers-gofundme-and-the-cia-connecting-dots/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pfizer about to be busted - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-quietly-adds-language-warning-unfavorable-pre-clinical-clinical-or-safety-data-may?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee Trudeau upset - https://babylonbee.com/news/trudeau-demands-protesters-stop-shutting-down-city-so-that-he-can-shut-down-city?ref_src=aimlessnews
Still think this wasn't all planned out - https://twitter.com/AndyMar17737663/status/1491162618169802752?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden labels free speech a terrorist threat - https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-february-07-2022?ref_src=aimlessnews
Your tax dollars hard at work - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10487091/Biden-administration-fund-handing-crack-pipes-addicts-improve-racial-equity.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
ESPN is in the crosshairs of Project Veritas - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ds_770evuig
Big pharma eliminating doctors - https://twitter.com/WillyWi31143118/status/1491133522685591555?ref_src=aimlessnews
Fixed headline, covid is the flu renamed - https://beckernews.com/new-data-covid-was-never-more-dangerous-to-young-adults-and-children-than-seasonal-flu-44040/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The science didn't change, but their polling did - https://www.theblaze.com/news/cnn-medical-expert-fact-checked-claiming-science-has-changed-on-mask-mandates?ref_src=aimlessnews
How come they never mention she was president of planned parenthood - https://www.npr.org/2019/07/16/742390932/planned-parenthood-removes-leana-wen-as-president-after-less-than-a-year?ref_src=aimlessnews
Better get tested for HIV if you've been vaxxed, cause they gave it to you - https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/17571457/brits-urged-hiv-tests-heterosexual-diagnoses-higher/?ref_src=aimlessnews
If it's life saving, why isn't it all free - https://twitter.com/ksorbs/status/1490773752841396230?ref_src=aimlessnews
Fake covid positives and disqualifications at Olympics - https://www.news.com.au/sport/winter-olympics/spate-of-olympians-extraordinarily-disqualified-for-wearing-wrong-outfits/news-story/ea11e41bb930648125f7503a9f1db34d?ref_src=aimlessnews
China not affected by covid - https://dossier.substack.com/p/chinese-olympians-are-miraculously?ref_src=aimlessnews
No really I was just kidding when I said that chinese official raped me - https://nypost.com/2022/02/08/peng-shuai-again-denied-sex-assault-claim-while-chinese-official-hovered-nearby/?ref_src=aimlessnews
List of WEF young global leaders - https://www.informedchoiceaustralia.com/post/wef-and-their-young-global-leaders-program?ref_src=aimlessnews
We got to get over being offended - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/photo-of-the-day-2/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1491240135505358851?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - "Anti-Fascist Blues" by Five Times August - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7jNpxOCZTM
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
The real GoFundMe story, the deep state is wide and corrupt, connect the dots - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/02/07/the-truckers-gofundme-and-the-cia-connecting-dots/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pfizer about to be busted - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-quietly-adds-language-warning-unfavorable-pre-clinical-clinical-or-safety-data-may?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee Trudeau upset - https://babylonbee.com/news/trudeau-demands-protesters-stop-shutting-down-city-so-that-he-can-shut-down-city?ref_src=aimlessnews
Still think this wasn't all planned out - https://twitter.com/AndyMar17737663/status/1491162618169802752?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden labels free speech a terrorist threat - https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-february-07-2022?ref_src=aimlessnews
Your tax dollars hard at work - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10487091/Biden-administration-fund-handing-crack-pipes-addicts-improve-racial-equity.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
ESPN is in the crosshairs of Project Veritas - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ds_770evuig
Big pharma eliminating doctors - https://twitter.com/WillyWi31143118/status/1491133522685591555?ref_src=aimlessnews
Fixed headline, covid is the flu renamed - https://beckernews.com/new-data-covid-was-never-more-dangerous-to-young-adults-and-children-than-seasonal-flu-44040/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The science didn't change, but their polling did - https://www.theblaze.com/news/cnn-medical-expert-fact-checked-claiming-science-has-changed-on-mask-mandates?ref_src=aimlessnews
How come they never mention she was president of planned parenthood - https://www.npr.org/2019/07/16/742390932/planned-parenthood-removes-leana-wen-as-president-after-less-than-a-year?ref_src=aimlessnews
Better get tested for HIV if you've been vaxxed, cause they gave it to you - https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/17571457/brits-urged-hiv-tests-heterosexual-diagnoses-higher/?ref_src=aimlessnews
If it's life saving, why isn't it all free - https://twitter.com/ksorbs/status/1490773752841396230?ref_src=aimlessnews
Fake covid positives and disqualifications at Olympics - https://www.news.com.au/sport/winter-olympics/spate-of-olympians-extraordinarily-disqualified-for-wearing-wrong-outfits/news-story/ea11e41bb930648125f7503a9f1db34d?ref_src=aimlessnews
China not affected by covid - https://dossier.substack.com/p/chinese-olympians-are-miraculously?ref_src=aimlessnews
No really I was just kidding when I said that chinese official raped me - https://nypost.com/2022/02/08/peng-shuai-again-denied-sex-assault-claim-while-chinese-official-hovered-nearby/?ref_src=aimlessnews
List of WEF young global leaders - https://www.informedchoiceaustralia.com/post/wef-and-their-young-global-leaders-program?ref_src=aimlessnews
We got to get over being offended - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/photo-of-the-day-2/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1491240135505358851?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - "Anti-Fascist Blues" by Five Times August - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7jNpxOCZTM
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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