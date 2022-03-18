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ΥΓΕΙΟΝΟΜΙΚΟΙ ΩΡΑ ΜΗΔΕΝ
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58 views • March 18, 2022
Γιὰ τοὺς ὑγειονομικούς, οἱ ὁποῖοι τελοῦν ἐν ἀναστολῇ καὶ χρειάζονται τὴν βοήθειά μας, μπορεῖτε νὰ καταθέτετε στὸ ΕΘΝΙΚΟΝ ΤΑΜΕΙΟΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΥ μὲ τὴν ἐπισήμανσι «ΥΓΕΙΟΝΟΜΙΚΟΙ»:
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Δικαιοῦχος: ΕΘΝΙΚΟΙ ΦΥΛΑΚΕΣ
Γιὰ παραγγελία τοῦ ἀπηγορευμένου βιβλίου:
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Γιὰ ἐγγραφὴ στοὺς «'Εθνικοὺς Φύλακες»:
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#ΕΘΝΙΚΟΙΦΥΛΑΚΕΣ #ODYSSEYTV #ΥΓΕΙΟΝΟΜΙΚΟΙ
ΤΡΑΠΕΖΑ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΩΣ
Ἀριθμὸς Λογαριασμοῦ: GR24 0171 4300 0064 3014 7791 271
Δικαιοῦχος: ΕΘΝΙΚΟΙ ΦΥΛΑΚΕΣ
Γιὰ παραγγελία τοῦ ἀπηγορευμένου βιβλίου:
https://ethnikoiphylakes.org/product/...
Γιὰ ἐγγραφὴ στοὺς «'Εθνικοὺς Φύλακες»:
https://ethnikoiphylakes.org/eggrafi-...
#ΕΘΝΙΚΟΙΦΥΛΑΚΕΣ #ODYSSEYTV #ΥΓΕΙΟΝΟΜΙΚΟΙ
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