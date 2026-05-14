The Looming Financial Crisis and Societal Collapse, an interview with Gregory Mannarino

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A financial storm may already be forming beneath the surface. Debt expansion, currency erosion, and resource shortages could trigger a global collapse far beyond Wall Street. The real danger isn’t just markets crashing — it’s systems freezing, food shortages rising, and societies turning desperate. Are we prepared for what comes next?
#FinancialCrisis #EconomicCollapse #DebtCrisis #GlobalEconomy #ResourceScarcity #MarketCrash #Preparedness #FutureWarning
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