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[Japanese] 有機セロリのスムージー (Organic Celery Smoothie)
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40 views • July 05, 2021
✅ 原材料
有機セロリ
有機人参
有機ターメリック 小さじ1
有機生姜 小さじ1
有機黒胡椒 少々
有機豆腐 100グラム
有機ニンニク 2粒
プロテインパウダー 大さじ1
✅ フェースブックのプライベート・グループ・ページ
https://www.facebook.com/groups/713530336092536/
✅ インスタグラム
https://www.instagram.com/the_comical_chef
✅ タグ
#スムージー #有機セロリ #デトックス
有機セロリ
有機人参
有機ターメリック 小さじ1
有機生姜 小さじ1
有機黒胡椒 少々
有機豆腐 100グラム
有機ニンニク 2粒
プロテインパウダー 大さじ1
✅ フェースブックのプライベート・グループ・ページ
https://www.facebook.com/groups/713530336092536/
✅ インスタグラム
https://www.instagram.com/the_comical_chef
✅ タグ
#スムージー #有機セロリ #デトックス
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