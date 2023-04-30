Gospel of Christ: Liberty from Death & Deception

The Gospel is the good news of the Lord God, a summary of Genesis to Revelation. It is the grace of the Lord that man can be transformed from sinners to saints, from death to life. Neither corruption nor deception can imprison a soul, when it is redeemed by the Word, our resurrected Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The faithful leave behind the old lies of devils, entering into eternal, abundant Life triumphant for the glory of the Lord God.
[image] "Christ Carrying the Cross" by Hieronymus Bosch
Prayerfully discern as you research and study the Truth, the Lord Jesus Christ:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bZwgCgWagXiq/ - The Cross: Jesus in China, Seeds of Blood [one of multiple parts (2003)]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VR2TlnAQZXJE/ & https://www.bitchute.com/video/IEgUhaGoNSuW/ - Books of Genesis & John (Audio), narrated by Alexander Scourby
