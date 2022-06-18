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Patrick Lancaster: Ukraine Continues To Shell Civilian Infrastructure In Center Donetsk (MIRRORED)
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142 views • June 18, 2022

Mirrored from You Tube channel Patrick Lancaster at:-

https://youtu.be/1HahHddd5UU

With the attacks on the Civilian Infrastructure of Donetsk and surrounding areas yesterday Ukraine shelling destroyed 2 clothing enterprises and damaged a jail and water distribution point for the city in the center of Donetsk next to "DMZ" steel plant.What was the target of this shelling attack on the center of Donetsk? Was Ukraine trying to hit the DMZ metal plant? Or maybe hurt the Donetsk water supply? Maybe they wanted to destroy a cloth enterprise? Or maybe even still they were trying to kill or break free POWs from jail. Here is my full in-depth report/investigation of all locations and interviews with witnesses. As always with full translations into English and Russian.

#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

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Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukrainebiological weaponswag the doglaboratorieskievzelenskypuppet regimedombassdoneskt
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