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[Aug 4, 2014] RAW UNCUT - Apollo 11 Post Flight Press Conference [Seb Menard]
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42 views • June 18, 2021
RARE FOOTAGE - NEVER BEFORE SEEN IN MAINSTREAM!
The crew of Apollo 11 nervously, reluctantly, and with the emotion of a eulogy, present their one and only full press conference . . . with the aid of teleprompters discretely hidden in the desk, in order to help them remember their one of kind experience, that the writers of their script should know nothing about.
Notice at time 1:04:42 that Neil Armstrong is asked whether or not he remembered seeing any stars in the lunar sky, a subject the crew was apparently asked to avoid as the correct astrological positions of the constellations were too difficult to simulate in the fake lunar backgrounds. Armstrong then wrongly replies with "I don't recall", to which Aldrin grimaces in discomfort at his error (as if one would forget such an important detail that they witnessed first hand in their alleged universally unique experience). To help Armstrong recover from being tripped up by this difficult question, crew member Michael Collins offered assistance by interjecting "I don't remember seeing any." The problem is, he forgot that he wasn't even there! (It was Buzz Aldrin who supposedly walked on the moon with Armstrong, not Collins!)
Apparently when all three orbited the earth together for eight days in a relatively small space capsule (never actually leaving earth orbit, much less landing on the moon), Michael Collins' experience of the mission (though he was alleged to have stayed behind orbiting the moon while Armstrong and Aldrin walked on the surface) was exactly identical to that of his teammates. As such, he instinctively chimed in at this point in the interview in an attempt to smooth over the rough spot in the conversation, forgetting temporarily that he never was supposed to have been on the moon's surface in the first place!
In the official transcript of this rare press conference (which, until this video release, was the only way of knowing what was said at that time), lightening struck twice in the exact same place! At the very moment where Collins misspoke, there is also a "transcription error" as well! In the official NASA record (the transcript) the government made a desperate and lame attempt to cover-up Collin's revealing mistake by attributing his remark "I don't remember seeing any (stars)" to Aldrin!
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
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Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
The crew of Apollo 11 nervously, reluctantly, and with the emotion of a eulogy, present their one and only full press conference . . . with the aid of teleprompters discretely hidden in the desk, in order to help them remember their one of kind experience, that the writers of their script should know nothing about.
Notice at time 1:04:42 that Neil Armstrong is asked whether or not he remembered seeing any stars in the lunar sky, a subject the crew was apparently asked to avoid as the correct astrological positions of the constellations were too difficult to simulate in the fake lunar backgrounds. Armstrong then wrongly replies with "I don't recall", to which Aldrin grimaces in discomfort at his error (as if one would forget such an important detail that they witnessed first hand in their alleged universally unique experience). To help Armstrong recover from being tripped up by this difficult question, crew member Michael Collins offered assistance by interjecting "I don't remember seeing any." The problem is, he forgot that he wasn't even there! (It was Buzz Aldrin who supposedly walked on the moon with Armstrong, not Collins!)
Apparently when all three orbited the earth together for eight days in a relatively small space capsule (never actually leaving earth orbit, much less landing on the moon), Michael Collins' experience of the mission (though he was alleged to have stayed behind orbiting the moon while Armstrong and Aldrin walked on the surface) was exactly identical to that of his teammates. As such, he instinctively chimed in at this point in the interview in an attempt to smooth over the rough spot in the conversation, forgetting temporarily that he never was supposed to have been on the moon's surface in the first place!
In the official transcript of this rare press conference (which, until this video release, was the only way of knowing what was said at that time), lightening struck twice in the exact same place! At the very moment where Collins misspoke, there is also a "transcription error" as well! In the official NASA record (the transcript) the government made a desperate and lame attempt to cover-up Collin's revealing mistake by attributing his remark "I don't remember seeing any (stars)" to Aldrin!
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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