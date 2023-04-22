El futuro de España: campos yermos de placas solares

La Agenda 2030 pretende acabar con la soberanía alimentaria en España arruinando agricultores y ganaderos y expropiando tierras.
Sustitución de la ganadería y la agricultura por un paisaje sin fin de placas solares.
Ya en 2023 tenemos que importar leche de Francia y Portugal.
Vete de España o con suerte acabarás comiendo grillos (claro, siempre y cuando tengas buen crédito social).
Extracto de un video del canal de
Youtube de “Raúl de Murcia”, conocido
como el Murciano Encabronao
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.