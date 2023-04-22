Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
El futuro de España: campos yermos de placas solares
7 views
channel image
Vete de España
Published a day ago |

La Agenda 2030 pretende acabar con la soberanía alimentaria en España arruinando agricultores y ganaderos y expropiando tierras.

Sustitución de la ganadería y la agricultura  por un paisaje sin fin de placas solares. 

Ya en 2023 tenemos que importar leche de Francia y Portugal.

Vete de España o con suerte acabarás comiendo grillos (claro, siempre y cuando tengas buen crédito social).

Extracto de un video del canal de Youtube de “Raúl de Murcia”, conocido como el Murciano Encabronao

Keywords
agenda 2030spainespanadisidenciaactivismodestruccion sector primario

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket