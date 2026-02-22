UKR Police made a statement about the terrorist attack in Lvov - woman in custody

The police made a statement about the terrorist attack in Lvov (Lviv - is Russian spelling).

They say that the perpetrator of the attack is a 33-year-old resident of the Rovno region. They claim that during the interrogation she stated that, on the orders of her "handler", she had made homemade explosive devices and installed them in predetermined locations.

The police believe that the "handler" is a representative of the Russian special services.

The video shows the moment of placing the explosives.