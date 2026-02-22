UKR Police made a statement about the terrorist attack in Lvov - woman in custody

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The police made a statement about the terrorist attack in Lvov (Lviv - is Russian spelling).
They say that the perpetrator of the attack is a 33-year-old resident of the Rovno region. They claim that during the interrogation she stated that, on the orders of her "handler", she had made homemade explosive devices and installed them in predetermined locations.
The police believe that the "handler" is a representative of the Russian special services.
The video shows the moment of placing the explosives.