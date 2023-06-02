Jamie Foxx partially paralyzed, blind from stroke after coerced COVID clot booster; Medical omertà

MAY 30, 2023. Dr. Drew Pinsky interviews independent journalist A.J. Benza who says that Jamie Foxx reluctantly got COVID clot booster, because it was required for the movie he was working on. Hollywood had a Nuremberg Code-violating medical risk mandate until mid-May of 2023.

Foxx got a severe stroke in April 2023. The lack of oxygen due to obstructed blood flow will cause brain tissue to die.

Jamie is partially paralyzed and blind. Benza got this information from a person who was in the hospital room with Jamie.

While very little additional details are known, all the communication coming from insiders is always somber.

This interviews also discusses the medical code of silence in Hollywood and elsewhere since the 'pandemic'. 'Vaccine' status is never mentioned, questions are forbidden, nobody is allowed to talk about even the potential of vaxx injuries. Reporting on people who are likely vaxx injured, such as Damar Hamlin and Jamie Foxx, is suppressed to the maximum extent.

NB: Omertà refers to a strict code of silence. The word originated from the Sicilian mafia.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omert%C3%A0

SOURCE

Segments from:

Jamie Foxx Health Scare: Is The COVID mRNA Booster To Blame? A.J. Benza Discusses – Ask Dr. Drew

https://rumble.com/v2qyysy

Mike Tyson Reacts To Dylan Mulvaney Being Endorsed By Bud Light | PBD Podcast | Ep. 269

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNeyzh4njt0

Mirrored - frankploegman

