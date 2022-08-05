Clay Clark Explains How the Planned Monkeypox Plandemic Fits Into the Globalist Agenda to Conquer the World

Clay Clark has all the answers, and he laid out the entire game plan behind monkeypox, starting with their announcement more than a year ago that this was coming to how they launched the “plandemic” to how it fits in their plans to usher in The Great Reset.





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One of the best things that you can do in light of all these bioweapon induced “plandemics” is to keep your immune system strong by eating healthy and exercising. You can supplement those with Dr Zelenko’s Z-Stack and Z-DTOX, which help to build your immune system even more, focusing on the supplements that many of the covid doctors prescribe for preventing and treating covid. Order yours today at https://zstacklife.com/freedom and use code FREEDOM for a discount.





The Jeff Dornik Show airs live exclusively on Freedom First TV every Tuesday and Friday at 10am PT. Get access to the full library of shows on FFTV by becoming a subscriber. The lineup includes shows by Teddy Daniels, Kandiss Taylor, Karen Kingston, Dr Mark Sherwood, Matt Couch, Chad Caton and so many more. Sign up today at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe and use code JEFF for a 25% discount.