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Clay Clark Explains How the Planned Monkeypox Plandemic Fits Into the Globalist Agenda to Conquer the World
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
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426 views • August 05, 2022

Clay Clark has all the answers, and he laid out the entire game plan behind monkeypox, starting with their announcement more than a year ago that this was coming to how they launched the “plandemic” to how it fits in their plans to usher in The Great Reset.


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The Jeff Dornik Show airs live exclusively on Freedom First TV every Tuesday and Friday at 10am PT. Get access to the full library of shows on FFTV by becoming a subscriber. The lineup includes shows by Teddy Daniels, Kandiss Taylor, Karen Kingston, Dr Mark Sherwood, Matt Couch, Chad Caton and so many more. Sign up today at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe and use code JEFF for a 25% discount.

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podcastnwonew world orderbill gatesworld economic forumthe great resetklaus schwabclay clarkfreedom first networkreawaken america tourmonkeypoxjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffnfreedom first tvyuval noah herarifftv
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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