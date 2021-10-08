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VIDEO: Fauci Calls For 6 Month Old Babies To Be Vaccinated With Universal Flu Shot
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290 views • October 08, 2021
During a panel with leading vaccine pushers from 2019, Anthony Fauci calls for 6-month-old babies to get a universal flu shot when it gets developed. There are plenty of statements made by these Eugenicists to be wary of.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6160aef4bd32793aaae4054a
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6160aef4bd32793aaae4054a
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